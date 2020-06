Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

FOR LEASE: OVER 4000SQ.FT LOCATED ON BUSY INTERSECTION WITH HIGH TRAFFIC COUNT. GREAT BUSINESS AREA! CURRENTLY UTILIZED AS AUTO SHOP SERVICE AND MAY BE CONVERTED TO SUIT ANY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY NEEDS. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR QUESTIONS OR DETAILS ABOUT THIS PROPERTY. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH BUSINESS EMPLOYEES.