Detroit, MI
7561 Giese
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7561 Giese

7561 Giese Street · (512) 975-9238
Location

7561 Giese Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Coleman A. Young International Airport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7561 Giese · Avail. now

$820

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For Sale Nor For Rent No Credit Check - Make Offer
7561 Giese St, Detroit, MI 48234 Three Bedroom house 1100 sq. ft. for sale with direct no credit check loan. If you would like to won a home and have $2400 down you payment will be $300 a month and you will be the deeded owner. Simple Interest, No Prepayment Penalty, No Balloon Payment. No Credit Check. House needs cleanup and maintenance but you will be the owner. EAST SIDE LOCATION. NEAR VAN DYKE. QUIET STREET. Asking $19,500 Owner Financing is available. 3 BEDROOM SOLID HOME.
512 972 9238

(RLNE4006020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7561 Giese have any available units?
7561 Giese has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7561 Giese currently offering any rent specials?
7561 Giese isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7561 Giese pet-friendly?
No, 7561 Giese is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7561 Giese offer parking?
No, 7561 Giese does not offer parking.
Does 7561 Giese have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7561 Giese does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7561 Giese have a pool?
No, 7561 Giese does not have a pool.
Does 7561 Giese have accessible units?
No, 7561 Giese does not have accessible units.
Does 7561 Giese have units with dishwashers?
No, 7561 Giese does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7561 Giese have units with air conditioning?
No, 7561 Giese does not have units with air conditioning.
