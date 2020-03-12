525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard

Amenities

Exquisite living in the historic Fort Shelby in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Spectacular views from all windows featuring the Detroit River, the Ambassador Bridge, and the beautiful Detroit skyline. Move in to this newly renovated 3-bedroom / 2 full bathroom with high end finishes including amazing hardwood floors, new stainless appliances, and even in-unit washer and dryer. The location is perfectly suited to walking to all the best Detroit has to offer. Feeling tired after a long day, no worries, the Fort Shelby has a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, and even room service availability from the onsite Hilton Doubletree which also provides 24 hour security, valet parking, and a spectacular lobby and staff to greet you and your guests. Beyond the developer renovations, upgrades include custom closet installations and premium glass bathtub / shower enclosures. You won’t find anything like this special home. Pied-a-terres, roommates, and co-signers all welcome to apply.