Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard

525 West Lafayette Boulevard · (248) 644-6700
Location

525 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
lobby
valet service
Exquisite living in the historic Fort Shelby in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Spectacular views from all windows featuring the Detroit River, the Ambassador Bridge, and the beautiful Detroit skyline. Move in to this newly renovated 3-bedroom / 2 full bathroom with high end finishes including amazing hardwood floors, new stainless appliances, and even in-unit washer and dryer. The location is perfectly suited to walking to all the best Detroit has to offer. Feeling tired after a long day, no worries, the Fort Shelby has a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, and even room service availability from the onsite Hilton Doubletree which also provides 24 hour security, valet parking, and a spectacular lobby and staff to greet you and your guests. Beyond the developer renovations, upgrades include custom closet installations and premium glass bathtub / shower enclosures. You won’t find anything like this special home. Pied-a-terres, roommates, and co-signers all welcome to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard have any available units?
525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard have?
Some of 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard have a pool?
No, 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
