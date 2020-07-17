All apartments in Detroit
5109 Devonshire Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5109 Devonshire Road · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon."

From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and is just a 10 minute walk from Morning Side Playground and a 5 minute walk from Nino's Market.

Home is protected with security doors!

There's a covered front porch which enters into the living room with, fresh paint, coat closet, fireplace, shelves and lovely hardwood floors extending throughout the home.

Home's kitchen is recently UPDATED and has electric stove, plenty of white cabinets, single-bowl stainless steel sink and faux-marble countertop. There's also a pantry for extra storage for your other kitchen stuff. Right off the kitchen is the dining room with window blinds and stunning lighting fixture.

Bathroom has nicely done ceramic tile flooring, updated fixtures and vanity with gorgeous tile wainscoting and tub surround.

Upstairs are the 3 freshly painted bedrooms with the larger bedroom having a window A/C unit and window blinds. Also, you'll find plenty of cabinet spaces and closet along the hallway and a back porch.

The basement is partially redone with a half bath and includes a laundry area with plenty of shelves a washer and dryer.

Outside is a large partially fenced-in backyard with a newly redone patio perfect for a barbecue party!

Rent is $1,000 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5861881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5109 Devonshire Rd have any available units?
5109 Devonshire Rd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Devonshire Rd have?
Some of 5109 Devonshire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Devonshire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Devonshire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Devonshire Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Devonshire Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Devonshire Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Devonshire Rd offers parking.
Does 5109 Devonshire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5109 Devonshire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Devonshire Rd have a pool?
No, 5109 Devonshire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Devonshire Rd have accessible units?
No, 5109 Devonshire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Devonshire Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Devonshire Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

