5109 Devonshire Rd.

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground bbq/grill garage

"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon."



From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and is just a 10 minute walk from Morning Side Playground and a 5 minute walk from Nino's Market.



Home is protected with security doors!



There's a covered front porch which enters into the living room with, fresh paint, coat closet, fireplace, shelves and lovely hardwood floors extending throughout the home.



Home's kitchen is recently UPDATED and has electric stove, plenty of white cabinets, single-bowl stainless steel sink and faux-marble countertop. There's also a pantry for extra storage for your other kitchen stuff. Right off the kitchen is the dining room with window blinds and stunning lighting fixture.



Bathroom has nicely done ceramic tile flooring, updated fixtures and vanity with gorgeous tile wainscoting and tub surround.



Upstairs are the 3 freshly painted bedrooms with the larger bedroom having a window A/C unit and window blinds. Also, you'll find plenty of cabinet spaces and closet along the hallway and a back porch.



The basement is partially redone with a half bath and includes a laundry area with plenty of shelves a washer and dryer.



Outside is a large partially fenced-in backyard with a newly redone patio perfect for a barbecue party!



Rent is $1,000 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5861881)