3533 2nd Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Midtown Upper unit available! Apply at srmmi.com/rentals. Application is FREE, Non refundable cleaning fee $250, Security Deposit $2400.00 and first months rent due at signing! Pets welcome, $200 pet fee

Location, Location, location!!! - This historic flat offers spacious luxury living in the heart of DETROIT. - If you are looking to Ride the M-1 to work or school, walk to LCA stadium to catch the pistons, wings or concert, Jump on a bike and join Monday slow rolls, walk to seldom standard for dinner or simply have the coolest flat in the city? this is the answer! - Why sit in traffic 2 hours a day to come back downtown to meet friends, when you could be living where you work and play. - Also includes 3rd floor master suite with private bath & walk in closet, Partial finished basement with full bath. All new and all modern All room sizes and sq ft are estimates to be verified.