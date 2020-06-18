All apartments in Detroit
3533 2nd Avenue - 1

3533 2nd Ave · (734) 309-3377
Location

3533 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Midtown Upper unit available! Apply at srmmi.com/rentals. Application is FREE, Non refundable cleaning fee $250, Security Deposit $2400.00 and first months rent due at signing! Pets welcome, $200 pet fee
Location, Location, location!!! - This historic flat offers spacious luxury living in the heart of DETROIT. - If you are looking to Ride the M-1 to work or school, walk to LCA stadium to catch the pistons, wings or concert, Jump on a bike and join Monday slow rolls, walk to seldom standard for dinner or simply have the coolest flat in the city? this is the answer! - Why sit in traffic 2 hours a day to come back downtown to meet friends, when you could be living where you work and play. - Also includes 3rd floor master suite with private bath & walk in closet, Partial finished basement with full bath. All new and all modern All room sizes and sq ft are estimates to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3533 2nd Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3533 2nd Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3533 2nd Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 2nd Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
