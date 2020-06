Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME LOCATION IN MEXICANTOWN. NESTLED BETWEEN THE AMBASSADOR BRIDGE AND THE MICHIGAN TRAIN STATION. BUILT IN 200 FRESHLY PAINTED IN 2020. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTRY LEVEL CARPET UPSTAIRS. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A HALL BATH. 1 CAR GARAGE. LARGE BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK. NICE FRONT PORCH WITH A NICE VIEW OF ST. ANNE CHURCH. NO PETS NO SMOKERS 1.5 MO SEC DEP $300 CLEAN FEE. OUR APPLICATION CAN BE FOUND ON DHPROPERTY.NET