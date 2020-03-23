262 Marlborough

Amenities
$1,075 - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson Chalmers - Fully remodeled three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Jefferson Chalmers. This amazing 1,200 sq. ft. home features, a brand new kitchen with butcher block counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, newly re-finished hardwood floors, new carpet, a back addition/sun room, and a large master bedroom with recessed lighting and a walk in closet. Located just off of Jefferson, this home is a must see! Just blocks away from the river! Pet Friendly. $1,075 per month, 1.5 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.
This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.
$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.
(RLNE5098474)