2202 Pasadena St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2202 Pasadena St

2202 Pasadena St · (248) 289-5871
Location

2202 Pasadena St, Detroit, MI 48238
Durfee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $749 · Avail. Jun 23

$749

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 06/23/20 This 3/1.5 Upper Flat is located in one of Detroit's more civic-minded communities, led by local nonprofit Focus: Hope. It's just 3 blocks from the local dollar store and five from the local grocer. Oh, and a scant one block from the local elementary school, too!

The kitchen is laid out for one or two cooks, with workspace on both sides. One side has the sink, the other has more counters and cupboards as well as space for a fridge and an oven. The vinyl floor is patterned to conceal small messes while being easy to clean up regardless. Attic access as well as stairs down to your half of the basement can be found in a small room just off the kitchen.

The full bathroom is made for easy cleaning, with a tile floor and tub surround for high water resistance and a full vanity plus medicine cabinet to keep clutter tucked away behind closed doors. It also features a uniquely spacious area near the sink so you can prepare for your day without feeling constricted.

Coming through the front door, you step into the large living room, with its hardwood warmth, dramatic fireplace, and loads of windows letting in loads of light. An extra-wide doorway leads back to the dining room, and the room is accented with striking crown molding and torch lamps dotting the walls.

Speaking of the dining room, it shares the same cheery hardwood flooring and dramatic walnut-stained crown molding separating the white walls from the white ceiling.

All three bedrooms continue the hardwood theme, one has the back door, and one offers a ceiling fan to help keep things clean.

In the partially-finished basement, you'll find spare half-bathroom and W/D hookups alongside of a big utility sink as well as plenty of open space you can use as storage or for whatever else your creativity demands.

Rent is $749 per month and includes landscaping and water. The security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Pasadena St have any available units?
2202 Pasadena St has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Pasadena St have?
Some of 2202 Pasadena St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Pasadena St currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Pasadena St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Pasadena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Pasadena St is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Pasadena St offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Pasadena St does offer parking.
Does 2202 Pasadena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Pasadena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Pasadena St have a pool?
No, 2202 Pasadena St does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Pasadena St have accessible units?
No, 2202 Pasadena St does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Pasadena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Pasadena St does not have units with dishwashers.
