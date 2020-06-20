2202 Pasadena St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 06/23/20 This 3/1.5 Upper Flat is located in one of Detroit's more civic-minded communities, led by local nonprofit Focus: Hope. It's just 3 blocks from the local dollar store and five from the local grocer. Oh, and a scant one block from the local elementary school, too!



The kitchen is laid out for one or two cooks, with workspace on both sides. One side has the sink, the other has more counters and cupboards as well as space for a fridge and an oven. The vinyl floor is patterned to conceal small messes while being easy to clean up regardless. Attic access as well as stairs down to your half of the basement can be found in a small room just off the kitchen.



The full bathroom is made for easy cleaning, with a tile floor and tub surround for high water resistance and a full vanity plus medicine cabinet to keep clutter tucked away behind closed doors. It also features a uniquely spacious area near the sink so you can prepare for your day without feeling constricted.



Coming through the front door, you step into the large living room, with its hardwood warmth, dramatic fireplace, and loads of windows letting in loads of light. An extra-wide doorway leads back to the dining room, and the room is accented with striking crown molding and torch lamps dotting the walls.



Speaking of the dining room, it shares the same cheery hardwood flooring and dramatic walnut-stained crown molding separating the white walls from the white ceiling.



All three bedrooms continue the hardwood theme, one has the back door, and one offers a ceiling fan to help keep things clean.



In the partially-finished basement, you'll find spare half-bathroom and W/D hookups alongside of a big utility sink as well as plenty of open space you can use as storage or for whatever else your creativity demands.



Rent is $749 per month and includes landscaping and water. The security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5780306)