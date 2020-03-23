18955 Pelkey.

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Eastide Detroit Single Family - Conveniently located 3 bedroom single family home with 2 stall garage. Move in condition and very clean home. Spacious living room, kitchen, and large basement perfect for recreation or family room for entertaining. Situated on a quiet block and private backyard. Qualifications: 1st month rent $800, security deposit $800, and $35 application fee. Applicants must have 2.5x's rent to income ratio. Subject to credit, rent history, and background. Property will be available for viewing during the following times: Monday, May 11 @ 1pm, Tuesday 5/12 @ 1pm, and Wednesday 5/13 @ 1pm.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770526)