18955 Pelkey
18955 Pelkey
18955 Pelkey

18955 Pelkey Street · (248) 499-0620
Location

18955 Pelkey Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Osborn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18955 Pelkey · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Eastide Detroit Single Family - Conveniently located 3 bedroom single family home with 2 stall garage. Move in condition and very clean home. Spacious living room, kitchen, and large basement perfect for recreation or family room for entertaining. Situated on a quiet block and private backyard. Qualifications: 1st month rent $800, security deposit $800, and $35 application fee. Applicants must have 2.5x's rent to income ratio. Subject to credit, rent history, and background. Property will be available for viewing during the following times: Monday, May 11 @ 1pm, Tuesday 5/12 @ 1pm, and Wednesday 5/13 @ 1pm.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18955 Pelkey have any available units?
18955 Pelkey has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18955 Pelkey currently offering any rent specials?
18955 Pelkey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18955 Pelkey pet-friendly?
No, 18955 Pelkey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18955 Pelkey offer parking?
Yes, 18955 Pelkey does offer parking.
Does 18955 Pelkey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18955 Pelkey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18955 Pelkey have a pool?
No, 18955 Pelkey does not have a pool.
Does 18955 Pelkey have accessible units?
No, 18955 Pelkey does not have accessible units.
Does 18955 Pelkey have units with dishwashers?
No, 18955 Pelkey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18955 Pelkey have units with air conditioning?
No, 18955 Pelkey does not have units with air conditioning.

