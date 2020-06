Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Located in the Fitzgerald neighborhood in the Detroit this bright & charming freshly painted 3bedroom 1bath brick colonial is move in ready!! This property has a faux fireplace in the living room perfect for home décor, hardwood flooring throughout, kitchen with a breakfast nook, full basement and spacious fenced in yard to enjoy. Tenant pay their own utilities.