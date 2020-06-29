All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

16729 Oakfield Avenue

16729 Oakfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16729 Oakfield Avenue, Detroit, MI 48235
Cerveny

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply!

Don't let this adorable 3BR and 1 bath bungalow home pass by! It is located Westside of Detroit freshly painted, with new flooring in the kitchen. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout. It also has a basement and two car garage. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet.

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

All applicants need to have:
• Gross Income that is at least (3) three times the monthly rent amount
• No Evictions
• No Criminal History
• A minimum credit score of 600

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George at George@prowaypm.com with all questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue have any available units?
16729 Oakfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 16729 Oakfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16729 Oakfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16729 Oakfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16729 Oakfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16729 Oakfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16729 Oakfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 16729 Oakfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16729 Oakfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16729 Oakfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16729 Oakfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16729 Oakfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
