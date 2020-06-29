16729 Oakfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

COMING SOON! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply!



Don't let this adorable 3BR and 1 bath bungalow home pass by! It is located Westside of Detroit freshly painted, with new flooring in the kitchen. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout. It also has a basement and two car garage. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet.



A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.



All applicants need to have:

• Gross Income that is at least (3) three times the monthly rent amount

• No Evictions

• No Criminal History

• A minimum credit score of 600



Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George at George@prowaypm.com with all questions.