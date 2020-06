Amenities

Come be apart of the Grand River Corridor Rebuilding Detroit!! Conveniently located in the heart of the Grandmont/Rosedale Community. This 2 story 7200 sq ft building; formerly Bernie Sanders Detroit Headquarters can be leased for $1500 per side or $3000 per floor. Great location for retail, political campaigns, Day care, barber/beauty salon,restaurants,etc. This opportunity will not last! BATVAI