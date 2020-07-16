All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 15683 Manning Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
15683 Manning Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:01 PM

15683 Manning Street

15683 Manning Street · (313) 209-7760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15683 Manning Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase.

Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 967 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard

- Listed for $65,000
- Owner financing available
-$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance
- Payments as low as $900/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance

Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.

-TEXT (586-563-8053 to set up a Showing Appointment

#MaximHomes #LandContract #OwnerFinancing #landcontract #whyrentwhenyoucanown
Beautiful Brick Bungalow on Eastside of Detroit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15683 Manning Street have any available units?
15683 Manning Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 15683 Manning Street currently offering any rent specials?
15683 Manning Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15683 Manning Street pet-friendly?
No, 15683 Manning Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 15683 Manning Street offer parking?
No, 15683 Manning Street does not offer parking.
Does 15683 Manning Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15683 Manning Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15683 Manning Street have a pool?
No, 15683 Manning Street does not have a pool.
Does 15683 Manning Street have accessible units?
No, 15683 Manning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15683 Manning Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15683 Manning Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15683 Manning Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15683 Manning Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15683 Manning Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity