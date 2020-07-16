15683 Manning Street

Amenities
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase.
Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 967 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard
- Listed for $65,000
- Owner financing available
-$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance
- Payments as low as $900/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance
Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.
-TEXT (586-563-8053 to set up a Showing Appointment
Beautiful Brick Bungalow on Eastside of Detroit.