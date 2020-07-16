15683 Manning Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase.



Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 967 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard



- Listed for $65,000

- Owner financing available

-$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance

- Payments as low as $900/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance



Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.



-TEXT (586-563-8053 to set up a Showing Appointment



Beautiful Brick Bungalow on Eastside of Detroit.