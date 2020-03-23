1555 Cherboneau - C-33

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill media room

There's plenty of space and light in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Lafayette Park!



Cherboneau Place is a great community with well maintained grounds, private parking lot, and a private fenced yard in the back! This condo was recently renovated with sealed concrete floors, new kitchen with new appliances, and an exquisite bathroom! It is located along the edge of Lafayette Park and the Dequindre Cut!



Minutes away from world class sporting venues, theaters, museums and fine dining, we are convenient to Eastern Market, Ford Field, The Belt, walkable to the Dequindre Cut, the River Front, and to highway access.



Gas (heat), water, and 2 spaces in the gated parking included in rent!

We are cat friendly ($100 deposit & $25/mo per pet), please no dogs of any size!

Electricity NOT included



