Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1555 Cherboneau - C-33

1555 Cherboneau Place · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI 48207
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
There's plenty of space and light in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Lafayette Park!

Cherboneau Place is a great community with well maintained grounds, private parking lot, and a private fenced yard in the back! This condo was recently renovated with sealed concrete floors, new kitchen with new appliances, and an exquisite bathroom! It is located along the edge of Lafayette Park and the Dequindre Cut!

Minutes away from world class sporting venues, theaters, museums and fine dining, we are convenient to Eastern Market, Ford Field, The Belt, walkable to the Dequindre Cut, the River Front, and to highway access.

Gas (heat), water, and 2 spaces in the gated parking included in rent!
We are cat friendly ($100 deposit & $25/mo per pet), please no dogs of any size!
Electricity NOT included

[student students dequindre cut eastern market university district detroit mercy loft lofts condo condos condominium condominiums townhomes apt apartment apartments studio studios metro luxury new development open space metro comerica park detroit royal oak ferndale hamtramck brush park midtown corktown eastern market indian village lafayette park riverfront rivertown new center live downtown]
Cherboneau Place is a great community in Lafayette Park. It has gated parking behind the building and a great little courtyard where residents are welcome to enjoy, especially during bbq season!
Close to Lafayette Park, The Dequindre Cut, Eastern Market, and to downtown Detroit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 have any available units?
1555 Cherboneau - C-33 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 have?
Some of 1555 Cherboneau - C-33's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Cherboneau - C-33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 pet-friendly?
No, 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 does offer parking.
Does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 have a pool?
No, 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 have accessible units?
No, 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 Cherboneau - C-33 has units with dishwashers.
