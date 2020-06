Amenities

w/d hookup ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities

Charming brick bungalow located South of Fenkell and East of Greenfield. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room with ceiling fan, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed. *Shower in basement bathroom does not work.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5349286)