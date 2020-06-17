All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

14918 Joy Road - C305

14918 Joy Road · No Longer Available
Location

14918 Joy Road, Detroit, MI 48228
Brooks

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Discover 14918 Joy Rd Apartments in Detroit. Now Leasing! 1 Bedroom- Water Included.

14918 Joy Rd Apartments is located in the 48228 Zip code of the West Side Neighborhood in Detroit, MI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have any available units?
14918 Joy Road - C305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 14918 Joy Road - C305 currently offering any rent specials?
14918 Joy Road - C305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14918 Joy Road - C305 pet-friendly?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 offer parking?
Yes, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does offer parking.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have a pool?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have a pool.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have accessible units?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have accessible units.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have units with air conditioning.
