Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
14918 Joy Road - C305
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14918 Joy Road - C305
14918 Joy Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14918 Joy Road, Detroit, MI 48228
Brooks
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Discover 14918 Joy Rd Apartments in Detroit. Now Leasing! 1 Bedroom- Water Included.
14918 Joy Rd Apartments is located in the 48228 Zip code of the West Side Neighborhood in Detroit, MI.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have any available units?
14918 Joy Road - C305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Detroit, MI
.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Detroit Rent Report
.
Is 14918 Joy Road - C305 currently offering any rent specials?
14918 Joy Road - C305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14918 Joy Road - C305 pet-friendly?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Detroit
.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 offer parking?
Yes, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does offer parking.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have a pool?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have a pool.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have accessible units?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have accessible units.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14918 Joy Road - C305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14918 Joy Road - C305 does not have units with air conditioning.
