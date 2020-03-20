All apartments in Detroit
14393 Strathmoor St

14393 Strathmoor Street · (248) 289-5871
Location

14393 Strathmoor Street, Detroit, MI 48227
Grandmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
"This House Accepts Sec 8 voucher!"

This 2/1 HUGE BRICK Colonial is protected with security door and partially fenced-in backyard and right across the street there's the spacious and friendly Sawyer Playground. It is also just within a 3 minute drive from Coolidge Terminal and I-96, giving you easy public transit with all the other basics nearby!

Check out the fireplace and shelving in the carpeted living room. There's also a large decorative mirror over the fireplace which makes the room feel larger.

The dining room is also carpeted and leads to the renovated kitchen with newer flooring, cabinets, countertop and backsplash. Off the kitchen is an area that can be used as a breakfast nook or home office.

The two bedrooms are both upstairs with new carpeting and paint.

The freshly painted bathroom is all white making it more bright, it features clean white ceramic tile flooring, tub, tiled tub surround, white commode, and white vanity with under storage cabinet, built-in medicine cabinet and mirror.

The basement is an unfinished open space but has a tub with washer and dryer connections.

Rent is $774 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 14393 Strathmoor St Detroit, MI 48227
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $774
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Colonial
*Square Ft: 1,342
# Bedrooms: 2
# Baths: 1
Bedroom 1: 13 x 12
Bedroom 2: 12 x 11
Extra Room/Work Space: 10 x 9
Living Room: 12 x 11
Basement: Partially Finished
Garage: None
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Security Door
Year Built: 1924
Lot Size: 41 x 120
Location: S of Fenkell and E of Greenfield
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14393 Strathmoor St have any available units?
14393 Strathmoor St has a unit available for $774 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 14393 Strathmoor St have?
Some of 14393 Strathmoor St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14393 Strathmoor St currently offering any rent specials?
14393 Strathmoor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14393 Strathmoor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14393 Strathmoor St is pet friendly.
Does 14393 Strathmoor St offer parking?
Yes, 14393 Strathmoor St does offer parking.
Does 14393 Strathmoor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14393 Strathmoor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14393 Strathmoor St have a pool?
No, 14393 Strathmoor St does not have a pool.
Does 14393 Strathmoor St have accessible units?
No, 14393 Strathmoor St does not have accessible units.
Does 14393 Strathmoor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14393 Strathmoor St does not have units with dishwashers.
