"This House Accepts Sec 8 voucher!"



This 2/1 HUGE BRICK Colonial is protected with security door and partially fenced-in backyard and right across the street there's the spacious and friendly Sawyer Playground. It is also just within a 3 minute drive from Coolidge Terminal and I-96, giving you easy public transit with all the other basics nearby!



Check out the fireplace and shelving in the carpeted living room. There's also a large decorative mirror over the fireplace which makes the room feel larger.



The dining room is also carpeted and leads to the renovated kitchen with newer flooring, cabinets, countertop and backsplash. Off the kitchen is an area that can be used as a breakfast nook or home office.



The two bedrooms are both upstairs with new carpeting and paint.



The freshly painted bathroom is all white making it more bright, it features clean white ceramic tile flooring, tub, tiled tub surround, white commode, and white vanity with under storage cabinet, built-in medicine cabinet and mirror.



The basement is an unfinished open space but has a tub with washer and dryer connections.



Rent is $774 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 14393 Strathmoor St Detroit, MI 48227

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $774

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Colonial

*Square Ft: 1,342

# Bedrooms: 2

# Baths: 1

Bedroom 1: 13 x 12

Bedroom 2: 12 x 11

Extra Room/Work Space: 10 x 9

Living Room: 12 x 11

Basement: Partially Finished

Garage: None

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Security Door

Year Built: 1924

Lot Size: 41 x 120

Location: S of Fenkell and E of Greenfield

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.