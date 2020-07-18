10452 Bonita St.

Amenities
**Due to social-distancing, masks MUST be worn, and no more that two people are allowed to view the property!!!!
RECENTLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM EASTSIDE BUNGALOW (N. of E. Outer Dr./E. of Hayes/W. of 94 fwy.) features:
LR, DR, KT, 1-Bathroom, standard size bedrooms w/master bedroom upstairs, 750 sq. ft,, unfinish & clean basement; detached garage.
Ideal for a responsible family!
REQUIREMENTS:
NO evictions
Felonies: case-by-case
NO Judgments
Bankruptcies: 1 yr. min. discharged
Collections: medical bills are waived; all other collections must be on a payment arrangement BUT do not have to be paid-off
INCOME:
1-Applicant: 3x the rental amount in monthly net income @ $2,400.00
2-Applicants 4x the rental amount in monthly net income @ $3,200.00:
Drive-by and contact us while this property remain available! Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5932844)