10452 Bonita St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**Due to social-distancing, masks MUST be worn, and no more that two people are allowed to view the property!!!!



RECENTLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM EASTSIDE BUNGALOW (N. of E. Outer Dr./E. of Hayes/W. of 94 fwy.) features:



LR, DR, KT, 1-Bathroom, standard size bedrooms w/master bedroom upstairs, 750 sq. ft,, unfinish & clean basement; detached garage.



Ideal for a responsible family!



REQUIREMENTS:

NO evictions

Felonies: case-by-case

NO Judgments

Bankruptcies: 1 yr. min. discharged

Collections: medical bills are waived; all other collections must be on a payment arrangement BUT do not have to be paid-off



INCOME:

1-Applicant: 3x the rental amount in monthly net income @ $2,400.00

2-Applicants 4x the rental amount in monthly net income @ $3,200.00:



Drive-by and contact us while this property remain available! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5932844)