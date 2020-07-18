All apartments in Detroit
10452 Bonita St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10452 Bonita St

10452 Bonita Street · (313) 246-5055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10452 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**Due to social-distancing, masks MUST be worn, and no more that two people are allowed to view the property!!!!

RECENTLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM EASTSIDE BUNGALOW (N. of E. Outer Dr./E. of Hayes/W. of 94 fwy.) features:

LR, DR, KT, 1-Bathroom, standard size bedrooms w/master bedroom upstairs, 750 sq. ft,, unfinish & clean basement; detached garage.

Ideal for a responsible family!

REQUIREMENTS:
NO evictions
Felonies: case-by-case
NO Judgments
Bankruptcies: 1 yr. min. discharged
Collections: medical bills are waived; all other collections must be on a payment arrangement BUT do not have to be paid-off

INCOME:
1-Applicant: 3x the rental amount in monthly net income @ $2,400.00
2-Applicants 4x the rental amount in monthly net income @ $3,200.00:

Drive-by and contact us while this property remain available! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5932844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10452 Bonita St have any available units?
10452 Bonita St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 10452 Bonita St have?
Some of 10452 Bonita St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10452 Bonita St currently offering any rent specials?
10452 Bonita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10452 Bonita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10452 Bonita St is pet friendly.
Does 10452 Bonita St offer parking?
Yes, 10452 Bonita St offers parking.
Does 10452 Bonita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10452 Bonita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10452 Bonita St have a pool?
No, 10452 Bonita St does not have a pool.
Does 10452 Bonita St have accessible units?
No, 10452 Bonita St does not have accessible units.
Does 10452 Bonita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10452 Bonita St does not have units with dishwashers.

