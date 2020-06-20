3048 CARLY Court

Amenities

Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room. Great room boasts a fireplace for those brr Michigan nights. New carpet and new windows in the upper-level bedrooms. Bathroom with new vanities, toilets, and counters, A renter's dream Sorry NO pets can live with you. 1 ½ months security deposit plus a $275 dollar non-refundable cleaning fee to keep it sparkling. Credit report to accompany application, please