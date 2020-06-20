All apartments in Auburn Hills
3048 CARLY Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3048 CARLY Court

3048 Carly Court · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Carly Court, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room. Great room boasts a fireplace for those brr Michigan nights. New carpet and new windows in the upper-level bedrooms. Bathroom with new vanities, toilets, and counters, A renter's dream Sorry NO pets can live with you. 1 ½ months security deposit plus a $275 dollar non-refundable cleaning fee to keep it sparkling. Credit report to accompany application, please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

