Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

97 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Calgary
533 Calgary Street, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom home in Auburn Hills - Cute 1 bedroom home in Auburn hills. Great location. Close to shopping and expressways. Must have proof of income and no evictions or judgments.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills
Last updated July 11 at 02:40pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$716
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$829
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
Enjoy living the good life at Glengarry Park! Located in Waterford, our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With features like walk-in closets, it’s easy to see why our residents love living here.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES "MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Farms
1385 E HORSESHOE BEND DRIVE
1385 East Horseshoe Bend, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2590 sqft
Home is occupied, 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Well cared for updated 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in sought after Fairview Farms Sub.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
3467 SUTTON PLACE
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Exceptional Executive rental. Fully renovated in 2019, this classic contemporary ranch masterfully blends architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials with an awe inspiring result.

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
856 North Old Woodward Avenue - Unit 300
856 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1010 sqft
Third floor corner unit with private terrace facing west and north along Old Woodward Avenue. Building and units designed with superior sound insulation.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
881 sqft
Available 07/16/20 DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
458 Cesar E Chavez Ave
458 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2477 sqft
HANDYMAN SPECIAL $1500.00 MOVE IN TODAY - This single home features a spacious floor plan. It provides about 2477 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a basement 827 sqft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3460 Chalice Rd
3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
93 N Lynn Ave
93 N Lynn Ave, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$935
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
531 OAKLAND Avenue
531 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2121 sqft
Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School.

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.

Auburn Hills rent trends were flat over the past month

Auburn Hills rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Auburn Hills stand at $932 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. Auburn Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Auburn Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn Hills, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Auburn Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Auburn Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Auburn Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Auburn Hills than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

