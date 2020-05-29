All apartments in Ann Arbor
802 Arch St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

802 Arch St

802 Arch Street · (734) 662-8832
Location

802 Arch Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
East Packard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 802 Arch · Avail. Aug 28

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1039 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
802 Arch Available 08/28/20 TIERED PRICING: $2,950/month for 3 tenants or $2,600/month for 2 tenants

LATE AUGUST LEASE: Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, furnished home on the corner of Packard & Arch. Great location for Law School or Business School. Living room, dining room, large kitchen with dishwasher, carpeted throughout, laundry in unfinished basement, covered front porch. Parking for 3 cars in driveway.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Estimated monthly Heat & Electric: $134.
Quarterly Est. for water per City: $295 / 3 people
Max. 3 unrelated people.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE10198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Arch St have any available units?
802 Arch St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Arch St have?
Some of 802 Arch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
802 Arch St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Arch St pet-friendly?
No, 802 Arch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 802 Arch St offer parking?
Yes, 802 Arch St does offer parking.
Does 802 Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Arch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Arch St have a pool?
No, 802 Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 802 Arch St have accessible units?
No, 802 Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Arch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Arch St has units with dishwashers.
