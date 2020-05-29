802 Arch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

802 Arch Available 08/28/20 TIERED PRICING: $2,950/month for 3 tenants or $2,600/month for 2 tenants



LATE AUGUST LEASE: Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, furnished home on the corner of Packard & Arch. Great location for Law School or Business School. Living room, dining room, large kitchen with dishwasher, carpeted throughout, laundry in unfinished basement, covered front porch. Parking for 3 cars in driveway.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Estimated monthly Heat & Electric: $134.

Quarterly Est. for water per City: $295 / 3 people

Max. 3 unrelated people.



No Pets Allowed



