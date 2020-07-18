All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 AM

726 WATERSEDGE Drive

726 Watersedge Drive · (248) 649-7200
Location

726 Watersedge Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Glazier Way

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Fully remodeled 2 bed and 1.5 bath townhome style condo in highly sought after Geddes Lake. Awesome kitchen w/new cabinets and Quartz countertops w/big single bowl sink and new S/S appliances. Bright great room w/abundant sunlight thru big door wall leading to the patio. Powder room w/new vanity and dual flush toilet and full bathroom w/new vanity and bath surround and tub. New carpet thruout. LG washer and dryer in the laundry room. Spacious two bedrooms on the second floor. Unit is located very close to guest parking lots, playground and pond. Conveniently close to a bus line, U of M, hospital, restaurants and highway. Employment verification and credit report w/score required. Security deposit($2,550)+First month rent($1,700)+nonrefundable cleaning fee($250) upfront

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive have any available units?
726 WATERSEDGE Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive have?
Some of 726 WATERSEDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 WATERSEDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 WATERSEDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 WATERSEDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 WATERSEDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 WATERSEDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 WATERSEDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 726 WATERSEDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 WATERSEDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 WATERSEDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 WATERSEDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
