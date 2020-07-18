726 WATERSEDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest parking

Fully remodeled 2 bed and 1.5 bath townhome style condo in highly sought after Geddes Lake. Awesome kitchen w/new cabinets and Quartz countertops w/big single bowl sink and new S/S appliances. Bright great room w/abundant sunlight thru big door wall leading to the patio. Powder room w/new vanity and dual flush toilet and full bathroom w/new vanity and bath surround and tub. New carpet thruout. LG washer and dryer in the laundry room. Spacious two bedrooms on the second floor. Unit is located very close to guest parking lots, playground and pond. Conveniently close to a bus line, U of M, hospital, restaurants and highway. Employment verification and credit report w/score required. Security deposit($2,550)+First month rent($1,700)+nonrefundable cleaning fee($250) upfront