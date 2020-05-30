All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

701 Waymarket Dr

701 Waymarket Drive · (517) 927-7827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900

Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space. Our hotel features a 24-hour Candlewood Gym, an on-site convenience store (Candlewood Cupboard), and our Lending Locker, where you can pick up items like crockpots, blenders, and wine glasses! Come experience a better way to stay at the Candlewood Suites Detroit-Ann Arbor!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254900
Property Id 254900

(RLNE5833518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Waymarket Dr have any available units?
701 Waymarket Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Waymarket Dr have?
Some of 701 Waymarket Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Waymarket Dr currently offering any rent specials?
701 Waymarket Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Waymarket Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Waymarket Dr is pet friendly.
Does 701 Waymarket Dr offer parking?
No, 701 Waymarket Dr does not offer parking.
Does 701 Waymarket Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Waymarket Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Waymarket Dr have a pool?
No, 701 Waymarket Dr does not have a pool.
Does 701 Waymarket Dr have accessible units?
No, 701 Waymarket Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Waymarket Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Waymarket Dr has units with dishwashers.
