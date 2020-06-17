Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

537 S. 4th Ave APT# 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall Lease (FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE STARTING July UNTIL SEPT 1ST, 2020) , 537 South Fourth Ave APT#2. (VERY QUIET),8 Minutes walk to UM campus & Down Town A2 Part of a house with 2 other separate apartments, Great Size, Specious Living Room, Huge Bedroom, Remodeled Bath Rm with beautiful Ceramic tiles, very nice and clean apartment, Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and Dish Washer, Gas cooking stove One large Bed Room and big living Rm, 2 separate entrances to apartment for extra convenience, plenty of storage, s, Specially Business and Law Schools and down town Ann Arbor, , storage & Free Laundry included in basement, parking included in rent. Furniture is optional, please call 734 891 4167.



