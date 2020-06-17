All apartments in Ann Arbor
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2

537 South Fourth Avenue · (734) 891-4167
Location

537 South Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 537 S. 4th Ave APT# 2 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
537 S. 4th Ave APT# 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall Lease (FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE STARTING July UNTIL SEPT 1ST, 2020) , 537 South Fourth Ave APT#2. (VERY QUIET),8 Minutes walk to UM campus & Down Town A2 Part of a house with 2 other separate apartments, Great Size, Specious Living Room, Huge Bedroom, Remodeled Bath Rm with beautiful Ceramic tiles, very nice and clean apartment, Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and Dish Washer, Gas cooking stove One large Bed Room and big living Rm, 2 separate entrances to apartment for extra convenience, plenty of storage, s, Specially Business and Law Schools and down town Ann Arbor, , storage & Free Laundry included in basement, parking included in rent. Furniture is optional, please call 734 891 4167.

(RLNE45904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 S 4th Ave Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
