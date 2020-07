Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

For Rent! Spacious townhome In wonderful location near schools, shopping, highways, & U of M stadium and golf course. Open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining or family living features kitchen/ dining area and great room with fireplace. Private deck overlooks back yard.Three bedrooms and two full baths in upper level. Finished family room in basement for added living space. Central air and one car garage. Walk to Whole Foods or U of M football games. Enjoy Ann Arbor Living At It's Best!