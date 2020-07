Amenities

Downtown Ann Arbor! 3 bedroom 1 bath unit available for immediate occupancy. Located near Central Campus- corner of S. Division & E. William -on 2nd floor above the restaurant Namaste Flavours (formally Raja Rani). The Apt has a private entry and comes with 2 parking spots, for an additional $200/month if you want them. The unit is about 800 square feet, and has central air. Easy to show. Owner will lease lease for 1 year minimum. The security deposit is 1.5 x the monthly rent amount. Water included.