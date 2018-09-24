All apartments in Ann Arbor
2925 Hilltop
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

2925 Hilltop

2925 Hilltop Drive · (734) 626-5349
Location

2925 Hilltop Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lawn care, snow removal and all stainless appliances included. Just move in and live! This fully remodeled, 4 Bedroom ranch with large, screened in sun porch in very private backyard sits on Hilltop Dr., just half block from the Songbird cafe and an easy walk to Lakewood Elementary. Granite countertops on cherry cabinets with included stainless appliances will make every meal a pleasure to create. Open concept living areas make entertaining a breeze. Modern laminate wood floors throughout living area and hallway. Central Air Conditioning to keep you cool all summer. Full Size, Front Load washer and dryer included. One car, attached garage. 1125 Sqft Fenced Backyard. invisible fence in front yard. Includes Lawncare and snow removal. No basement. Windows, Doors, Roof, Furnace, Hot water all less than 5 years old. Please have your credit report ready along with proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Hilltop have any available units?
2925 Hilltop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Hilltop have?
Some of 2925 Hilltop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Hilltop currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Hilltop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Hilltop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Hilltop is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Hilltop offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Hilltop does offer parking.
Does 2925 Hilltop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Hilltop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Hilltop have a pool?
No, 2925 Hilltop does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Hilltop have accessible units?
No, 2925 Hilltop does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Hilltop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Hilltop has units with dishwashers.
