2925 Hilltop

Lawn care, snow removal and all stainless appliances included. Just move in and live! This fully remodeled, 4 Bedroom ranch with large, screened in sun porch in very private backyard sits on Hilltop Dr., just half block from the Songbird cafe and an easy walk to Lakewood Elementary. Granite countertops on cherry cabinets with included stainless appliances will make every meal a pleasure to create. Open concept living areas make entertaining a breeze. Modern laminate wood floors throughout living area and hallway. Central Air Conditioning to keep you cool all summer. Full Size, Front Load washer and dryer included. One car, attached garage. 1125 Sqft Fenced Backyard. invisible fence in front yard. Includes Lawncare and snow removal. No basement. Windows, Doors, Roof, Furnace, Hot water all less than 5 years old. Please have your credit report ready along with proof of income.