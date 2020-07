2830 S Knightsbridge Cir

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ENTRY LEVEL 3 BEDROOM CONDO CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR FOR LEASE. HAS A NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE FOR COOKING, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/ DINING ROOM AREA, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH DUAL CLOSETS AND PRIVATE BATH. 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. PRIVATE ENTRY. WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT. SCREENED IN FRONT PORCH. WATER UTILITY AS WELL AS LAWN CARE/SNOW REMOVAL ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE ASSOCIATION FEE PAID FOR BY THE OWNER. THE TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRICITY. MGMT COMPANY DOES A FULL TENANT SCREENING (CREDIT, CRIMINAL, INCOME VERIFICATION AND LANDLORD REFS). $5550 GROSS MONTHLY INCOME IS REQUIRED. 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVED APPLICANTS (600 CREDIT OR HIGHER). 2YR LEASE PREFERRED 1 YR MINIMUM. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. NO SMOKING. $50 APP FEE FOR ALL LEASE HOLDERS & $35 APP FEE FOR ALL OTHER ADULT OCCUPANTS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY. NO DOGS ALLOWED. CATS ALLOWED WITH A NON-REFUNDABLE $250 PET FEE.