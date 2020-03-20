105 Pleasant Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Historic two-story home in a great location! Walk to popular HOMES Brewery, Veterans Park, and Downtown Ann Arbor! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has endless amounts of character, featuring hardwood floors, elegant archways, traditional window casings, and much more. A large living room opens to a spacious dining room, allowing plenty of room for entertaining. An updated kitchen has white cabinets and built-in shelving, plus newer tile flooring. Upstairs are three big bedrooms with abundant closet space and natural light. The full basement and 2-car detached garage provides extra storage space. Spend weekends relaxing on the front porch or on the deck in the fenced-in backyard. Call today for your private showing! Available for 1 or 2 year lease. Pets negotiable.