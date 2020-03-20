All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 105 Pleasant Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
105 Pleasant Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

105 Pleasant Place

105 Pleasant Place · (734) 741-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

105 Pleasant Place, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Historic two-story home in a great location! Walk to popular HOMES Brewery, Veterans Park, and Downtown Ann Arbor! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has endless amounts of character, featuring hardwood floors, elegant archways, traditional window casings, and much more. A large living room opens to a spacious dining room, allowing plenty of room for entertaining. An updated kitchen has white cabinets and built-in shelving, plus newer tile flooring. Upstairs are three big bedrooms with abundant closet space and natural light. The full basement and 2-car detached garage provides extra storage space. Spend weekends relaxing on the front porch or on the deck in the fenced-in backyard. Call today for your private showing! Available for 1 or 2 year lease. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Pleasant Place have any available units?
105 Pleasant Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Pleasant Place have?
Some of 105 Pleasant Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Pleasant Place currently offering any rent specials?
105 Pleasant Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Pleasant Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Pleasant Place is pet friendly.
Does 105 Pleasant Place offer parking?
Yes, 105 Pleasant Place does offer parking.
Does 105 Pleasant Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Pleasant Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Pleasant Place have a pool?
No, 105 Pleasant Place does not have a pool.
Does 105 Pleasant Place have accessible units?
No, 105 Pleasant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Pleasant Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Pleasant Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 105 Pleasant Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity