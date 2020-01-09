13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD

Amenities

Essential Habitat Homes Renovated Home. Professionally Decorated 4 Level, 7 Bedrooms, 6.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage Home. Enough room for the Family, the In Laws and the Nanny. Gourmet Kitchen with Professional Cook top, Double Oven, 2 Sinks, 2 Dishwashers and Huge Island;Seats 6. Wall of Cabinets provide Endless Storage. Walk In Pantry and Butlers Pantry w/ Beverage Refrigerator. Light Filled Sunroom Leads to 20' x 40' No Maintenance Deck. Double Sided Fireplace with Stacked Stone in the Foyer. Large Office with Bay Window and Window Seat. In-Law Suite with Full Bath. Living Room, Dining Room and Half Bath Complete the First Level. Second Level with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths including Large Master with Sitting. Bathroom with 6' Tub and Shower with 4 Body Sprays and 2 Shower Heads. Double Entry Closet with 7 Wall Organizer. Upper Level has 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Sitting Area. 2000 Sq Ft Fully Complete Basement with 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Wet Bar, Media Room, Exercise Room and Storage. Underground Sprinkler System. Tesla Fast Wall Charger can be installed for a one time additional fee