Woodmore, MD
13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD

13105 Contee Manor Road · No Longer Available
Location

13105 Contee Manor Road, Woodmore, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Essential Habitat Homes Renovated Home. Professionally Decorated 4 Level, 7 Bedrooms, 6.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage Home. Enough room for the Family, the In Laws and the Nanny. Gourmet Kitchen with Professional Cook top, Double Oven, 2 Sinks, 2 Dishwashers and Huge Island;Seats 6. Wall of Cabinets provide Endless Storage. Walk In Pantry and Butlers Pantry w/ Beverage Refrigerator. Light Filled Sunroom Leads to 20' x 40' No Maintenance Deck. Double Sided Fireplace with Stacked Stone in the Foyer. Large Office with Bay Window and Window Seat. In-Law Suite with Full Bath. Living Room, Dining Room and Half Bath Complete the First Level. Second Level with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths including Large Master with Sitting. Bathroom with 6' Tub and Shower with 4 Body Sprays and 2 Shower Heads. Double Entry Closet with 7 Wall Organizer. Upper Level has 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Sitting Area. 2000 Sq Ft Fully Complete Basement with 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Wet Bar, Media Room, Exercise Room and Storage. Underground Sprinkler System. Tesla Fast Wall Charger can be installed for a one time additional fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have any available units?
13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmore, MD.
What amenities does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have?
Some of 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD offers parking.
Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have a pool?
No, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13105 CONTEE MANOR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

