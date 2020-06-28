All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD

7613 Fairbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7613 Fairbrook Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Updated 3 bedroom/3.5 bathrooms, end of group town home. This home has modest updates, with new carpet, fresh paint, and deck accessible from the kitchen. The fully finished basement, includes a full bathroom, bonus room, laundry room and walkout to patio. Master bedroom w/walk in closet. This home is tucked away, yet convenient to Howard County, Baltimore, I-695, I-70 , I-95 and Route 29. Convenient to both the Social Security Administration and CMS as well as dining, shopping and commuter routes. Pets on a case by case basis, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have any available units?
7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College