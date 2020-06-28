7613 FAIRBROOK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Updated 3 bedroom/3.5 bathrooms, end of group town home. This home has modest updates, with new carpet, fresh paint, and deck accessible from the kitchen. The fully finished basement, includes a full bathroom, bonus room, laundry room and walkout to patio. Master bedroom w/walk in closet. This home is tucked away, yet convenient to Howard County, Baltimore, I-695, I-70 , I-95 and Route 29. Convenient to both the Social Security Administration and CMS as well as dining, shopping and commuter routes. Pets on a case by case basis, No Smoking.