700 CHARING CROSS ROAD

This is a very well maintained corner lot building! It has lots of charm and lots of natural light! It is zoned commercial and consists of 3 separate units: 2 apartments on the main and second level, and medical office space on the ground level. Rentals are Baltimore county licensed and Certified for lead paint. In 2019 many updates were done including a new boiler for the oil furnace, a new water heater, new electrical panel and wiring, and a new roof has been more recently been added. This is a must see property! This is also a great investment property that is truly turn key and move-in ready!