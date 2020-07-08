All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

700 CHARING CROSS ROAD

700 Charing Cross Road · No Longer Available
Location

700 Charing Cross Road, Woodlawn, MD 21229

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very well maintained corner lot building! It has lots of charm and lots of natural light! It is zoned commercial and consists of 3 separate units: 2 apartments on the main and second level, and medical office space on the ground level. Rentals are Baltimore county licensed and Certified for lead paint. In 2019 many updates were done including a new boiler for the oil furnace, a new water heater, new electrical panel and wiring, and a new roof has been more recently been added. This is a must see property! This is also a great investment property that is truly turn key and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD have any available units?
700 CHARING CROSS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
700 CHARING CROSS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD offers parking.
Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD have a pool?
No, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 CHARING CROSS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

