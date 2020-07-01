6517 Dogwood Road

Amenities

This is a newly renovated rancher in Gwynn Oak! On the First Level you have 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and beautiful tile floors! Also on the first level you have a beautiful full bath, and gorgeous living room! The newly renovated kitchen has plenty of space for a dining set and plenty of cabinet space! You have a finished basement with a large laundry room complete with washer and dryer! The back yard is HUGE, perfect for kids! Make this home your own today! **Dont miss out** Call or text Ron at 443-447-5238 to schedule an appointment!