Woodlawn, MD
6517 Dogwood Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

6517 Dogwood Road

6517 Dogwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6517 Dogwood Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
This is a newly renovated rancher in Gwynn Oak! On the First Level you have 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and beautiful tile floors! Also on the first level you have a beautiful full bath, and gorgeous living room! The newly renovated kitchen has plenty of space for a dining set and plenty of cabinet space! You have a finished basement with a large laundry room complete with washer and dryer! The back yard is HUGE, perfect for kids! Make this home your own today! **Dont miss out** Call or text Ron at 443-447-5238 to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Dogwood Road have any available units?
6517 Dogwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 6517 Dogwood Road have?
Some of 6517 Dogwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 Dogwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Dogwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Dogwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 6517 Dogwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 6517 Dogwood Road offer parking?
No, 6517 Dogwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 6517 Dogwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6517 Dogwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Dogwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 6517 Dogwood Road has a pool.
Does 6517 Dogwood Road have accessible units?
No, 6517 Dogwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Dogwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 Dogwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Dogwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Dogwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

