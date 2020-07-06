All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 5941 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
5941 Charles Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

5941 Charles Street

5941 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5941 Charles Street, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Catonsville Manor

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
lower level 1 bedroom apt. totally upgraded with new carpet, kitchen cabinets, everything is new in the apartment. All utilities are included.
Property is ready to move in March 1, 2019. Very quiet neighborhood. looking for mature adult to occupy the unit.
lower level 1 bedroom apt. totally upgraded with new carpet, kitchen cabinets, everything is new in the apartment. All utilities are included.
Property is ready to move in March 1, 2019. Very quiet neighborhood. looking for mature adult to occupy the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 Charles Street have any available units?
5941 Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 5941 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
5941 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 5941 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 5941 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 5941 Charles Street offers parking.
Does 5941 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5941 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 5941 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 5941 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 5941 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5941 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5941 Charles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5941 Charles Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College