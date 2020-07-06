5941 Charles Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

lower level 1 bedroom apt. totally upgraded with new carpet, kitchen cabinets, everything is new in the apartment. All utilities are included.

Property is ready to move in March 1, 2019. Very quiet neighborhood. looking for mature adult to occupy the unit.

lower level 1 bedroom apt. totally upgraded with new carpet, kitchen cabinets, everything is new in the apartment. All utilities are included.

Property is ready to move in March 1, 2019. Very quiet neighborhood. looking for mature adult to occupy the unit.