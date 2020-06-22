30 Summerfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large living room with laminate flooring and decorative fireplace. Separate dining room. Nice size galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath. Second floor also has 2 large bedrooms with carpeting. Basement is finished with a built in bar and a full bath. There is a washer/dryer as well. One car attached garage and off street parking. Available now.Application Fees are none refundable.

Case by case



Rental Terms



Rent: $1,495

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,495

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed