30 Summerfield Rd

Amenities
Large living room with laminate flooring and decorative fireplace. Separate dining room. Nice size galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath. Second floor also has 2 large bedrooms with carpeting. Basement is finished with a built in bar and a full bath. There is a washer/dryer as well. One car attached garage and off street parking. Available now.Application Fees are none refundable.
Case by case
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,495
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,495
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed