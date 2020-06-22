All apartments in Woodlawn
30 Summerfield Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30 Summerfield Rd

30 Summerfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

30 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large living room with laminate flooring and decorative fireplace. Separate dining room. Nice size galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath. Second floor also has 2 large bedrooms with carpeting. Basement is finished with a built in bar and a full bath. There is a washer/dryer as well. One car attached garage and off street parking. Available now.Application Fees are none refundable.
Amenities

Case by case

Rental Terms

Rent: $1,495
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,495
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Summerfield Rd have any available units?
30 Summerfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 30 Summerfield Rd have?
Some of 30 Summerfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Summerfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
30 Summerfield Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Summerfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Summerfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 30 Summerfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 30 Summerfield Rd does offer parking.
Does 30 Summerfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Summerfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Summerfield Rd have a pool?
No, 30 Summerfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 30 Summerfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 30 Summerfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Summerfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Summerfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Summerfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Summerfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
