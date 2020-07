Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AFFORDABLE 2B/2B TOWNHOME NICELY PUT TOGETHER IN THE SECLUDED AND QUAINT PARKTRAIL COMMUNITY. SECLUDED BUT EASY ACCESS TO ELLICOTT CITY AND CATONSVILLE. NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEW CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT. NOT TO FORGET THE INCLUSION OF A NICE SIZE DECK FOR YOUR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. WASHER AND DRYER FACILITIES INCLUDED. WON'T LAST LONG.