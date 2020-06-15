1460 Barrett Road - 1

Amenities
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.
HOMEOWNER BLOCK
VOUCHER HOLDERS WELCOME
Call Ralph 908 516 8488
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter tops, all new flooring and carpet. Covered porch in back with private driveway.
HOMEOWNER BLOCK
VOUCHER HOLDERS WELCOME
Call Ralph 908 516 8488