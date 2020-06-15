All apartments in Woodlawn
Location

1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.

HOMEOWNER BLOCK

VOUCHER HOLDERS WELCOME

Call Ralph 908 516 8488

HOMEOWNER BLOCK

VOUCHER HOLDERS WELCOME

Call Ralph 908 516 8488
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter tops, all new flooring and carpet. Covered porch in back with private driveway.

HOMEOWNER BLOCK

VOUCHER HOLDERS WELCOME

Call Ralph 908 516 8488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have any available units?
1460 Barrett Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have?
Some of 1460 Barrett Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Barrett Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Barrett Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Barrett Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Barrett Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1460 Barrett Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
