1457 FOREST PARK AVE.

Amenities
1457 FOREST PARK AVENUE, GWYNN OAK - Welcome Home! Come and enjoy this 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Townhome located in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
Special Features of this lovely home are Hardwood floors on the first and second level, finished Basement with a full bath, fenced in back yard, and central Air/Heating.
Stainless steel appliances; gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave Full-size washer and dryer in basement.
Steps away from the BCCC commuter and Metro bus!
Maintenance Deductible: $100.00
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Application Fee: $35.00
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
No pets.
Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.
Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! For more information, please call Tashia Turner at 443-203-4124.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4423808)