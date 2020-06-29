1457 FOREST PARK AVE.

Amenities

1457 FOREST PARK AVENUE, GWYNN OAK - Welcome Home! Come and enjoy this 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Townhome located in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.



Special Features of this lovely home are Hardwood floors on the first and second level, finished Basement with a full bath, fenced in back yard, and central Air/Heating.



Stainless steel appliances; gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave Full-size washer and dryer in basement.



Steps away from the BCCC commuter and Metro bus!



Maintenance Deductible: $100.00



Security Deposit: $1,650.00



Application Fee: $35.00



Tenants responsible for all utilities.



No pets.



Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.



Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! For more information, please call Tashia Turner at 443-203-4124.



(RLNE4423808)