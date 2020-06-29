All apartments in Woodlawn
Woodlawn, MD
1457 FOREST PARK AVE.
1457 FOREST PARK AVE.

1457 Forest Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1457 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1457 FOREST PARK AVENUE, GWYNN OAK - Welcome Home! Come and enjoy this 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Townhome located in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.

Special Features of this lovely home are Hardwood floors on the first and second level, finished Basement with a full bath, fenced in back yard, and central Air/Heating.

Stainless steel appliances; gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave Full-size washer and dryer in basement.

Steps away from the BCCC commuter and Metro bus!

Maintenance Deductible: $100.00

Security Deposit: $1,650.00

Application Fee: $35.00

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

No pets.

Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.

Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! For more information, please call Tashia Turner at 443-203-4124.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4423808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

