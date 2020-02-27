All apartments in White Oak
628 Concerto Ln

628 Concerto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

628 Concerto Lane, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Silver Spring! Step into a spacious living area with wood floors, natural light and access to the deck. There is a separate dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen has updated appliances, plenty counter space and cabinetry for storage. Upstairs the master bedroom suite is carpeted, with dual closets and bathroom suite. There are two additional bedrooms with great closet space and natural light. Lower level of the home is fully finished with a decorative fireplace and walks out to the backyard.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240-319-8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5767447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Concerto Ln have any available units?
628 Concerto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 628 Concerto Ln have?
Some of 628 Concerto Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Concerto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
628 Concerto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Concerto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Concerto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 628 Concerto Ln offer parking?
No, 628 Concerto Ln does not offer parking.
Does 628 Concerto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Concerto Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Concerto Ln have a pool?
No, 628 Concerto Ln does not have a pool.
Does 628 Concerto Ln have accessible units?
No, 628 Concerto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Concerto Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Concerto Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Concerto Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Concerto Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

