628 Concerto Ln

Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Silver Spring! Step into a spacious living area with wood floors, natural light and access to the deck. There is a separate dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen has updated appliances, plenty counter space and cabinetry for storage. Upstairs the master bedroom suite is carpeted, with dual closets and bathroom suite. There are two additional bedrooms with great closet space and natural light. Lower level of the home is fully finished with a decorative fireplace and walks out to the backyard.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240-319-8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



