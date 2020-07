Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

End of group townhouse in Perry Hall. Hardwood throughout the first and second floors. Entire house has been freshly painted. Fully finished walkout basement with a fireplace. House features newer windows, roof, HVAC system, and washer/dryer. Out back there is a large deck with composite flooring, house backs to trees. Convenient location minutes from shopping and I-95. No Vouchers. No Pets.