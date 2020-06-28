21 Stillwood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Check this cozy home located at Nottingham, MD! This unit comes with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, finished basement, inclusive of brand new appliances, full size washer & dryer. Also includes a fenced in yard and an outdoor deck! Closely located to Honeygo Regional Park and easy access to great restaurants, movie theater, shops and more!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*