All apartments in White Marsh
Find more places like 21 Stillwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
21 Stillwood Cir
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

21 Stillwood Cir

21 Stillwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Marsh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Stillwood Circle, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Check this cozy home located at Nottingham, MD! This unit comes with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, finished basement, inclusive of brand new appliances, full size washer & dryer. Also includes a fenced in yard and an outdoor deck! Closely located to Honeygo Regional Park and easy access to great restaurants, movie theater, shops and more!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Stillwood Cir have any available units?
21 Stillwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 21 Stillwood Cir have?
Some of 21 Stillwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Stillwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
21 Stillwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Stillwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Stillwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 21 Stillwood Cir offer parking?
No, 21 Stillwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 21 Stillwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Stillwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Stillwood Cir have a pool?
No, 21 Stillwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 21 Stillwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 21 Stillwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Stillwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Stillwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Stillwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Stillwood Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way
White Marsh, MD 21128
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle
White Marsh, MD 21237
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct
White Marsh, MD 21237

Similar Pages

White Marsh 1 BedroomsWhite Marsh 2 Bedrooms
White Marsh Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Marsh Pet Friendly Places
White Marsh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD
Largo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University