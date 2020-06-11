15 Pine Cone Ct

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom townhome Located in White Marsh. This is a great location for commuters as it is right off the 95 and 695 corridor. Close to Towson, White Marsh and Baltimore. 5 minutes to White Marsh Mall and major shopping centers and medical facilities (Johns Hopkins, Kaiser Permanente, Patient First). It is a well kept town home in a quiet neighborhood. Lawn care for the backyard is done by renter.



Property Highlights:



- Great Location

- Well Kept

- Fenced Backyard

- Quiet Neighborhood

- Large Rooms

- Finished Basement with Wood Burning Fire Place

- Laundry Room

- Lots of Cabinets in Kitchen

- Hardwood Flooring in Living Room

- Wall to wall carpeting throughout

- Walk-in closet in MBR

- Assigned parking space

- Freshly Painted



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4848708)