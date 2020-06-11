All apartments in White Marsh
Find more places like 15 Pine Cone Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
15 Pine Cone Ct
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

15 Pine Cone Ct

15 Pine Cone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Marsh
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15 Pine Cone Court, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom townhome Located in White Marsh. This is a great location for commuters as it is right off the 95 and 695 corridor. Close to Towson, White Marsh and Baltimore. 5 minutes to White Marsh Mall and major shopping centers and medical facilities (Johns Hopkins, Kaiser Permanente, Patient First). It is a well kept town home in a quiet neighborhood. Lawn care for the backyard is done by renter.

Property Highlights:

- Great Location
- Well Kept
- Fenced Backyard
- Quiet Neighborhood
- Large Rooms
- Finished Basement with Wood Burning Fire Place
- Laundry Room
- Lots of Cabinets in Kitchen
- Hardwood Flooring in Living Room
- Wall to wall carpeting throughout
- Walk-in closet in MBR
- Assigned parking space
- Freshly Painted

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Pine Cone Ct have any available units?
15 Pine Cone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 15 Pine Cone Ct have?
Some of 15 Pine Cone Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Pine Cone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15 Pine Cone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Pine Cone Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15 Pine Cone Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Marsh.
Does 15 Pine Cone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15 Pine Cone Ct offers parking.
Does 15 Pine Cone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Pine Cone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Pine Cone Ct have a pool?
No, 15 Pine Cone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15 Pine Cone Ct have accessible units?
No, 15 Pine Cone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Pine Cone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Pine Cone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Pine Cone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Pine Cone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way
White Marsh, MD 21128
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle
White Marsh, MD 21237
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct
White Marsh, MD 21237

Similar Pages

White Marsh 1 BedroomsWhite Marsh 2 Bedrooms
White Marsh Apartments with BalconiesWhite Marsh Apartments with Parking
White Marsh Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MD
Fairland, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University