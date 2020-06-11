15 Pine Cone Ct

Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom townhome Located in White Marsh. This is a great location for commuters as it is right off the 95 and 695 corridor. Close to Towson, White Marsh and Baltimore. 5 minutes to White Marsh Mall and major shopping centers and medical facilities (Johns Hopkins, Kaiser Permanente, Patient First). It is a well kept town home in a quiet neighborhood. Lawn care for the backyard is done by renter.
Property Highlights:
- Great Location
- Well Kept
- Fenced Backyard
- Quiet Neighborhood
- Large Rooms
- Finished Basement with Wood Burning Fire Place
- Laundry Room
- Lots of Cabinets in Kitchen
- Hardwood Flooring in Living Room
- Wall to wall carpeting throughout
- Walk-in closet in MBR
- Assigned parking space
- Freshly Painted
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4848708)