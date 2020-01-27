9350 DARCY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Top-to-Bottom Renovated 3 Level 3700 SFT (including Basement) 6BR, 4.5 BA SFH on a secluded 0.5 Acre lot w/huge front & back yards right on Darcy Road near Rt 4. New Windows, Doors, HVAC system, Water Heater, Black SS appliances, F/L Washer & Dryer, Gleaming H/W floors in FR, LR & DR, New carpet, fresh neutral paint, ceramic floors in kitchen, breakfast area, entire basement. New Island Kitchen w/White cabinets, Granite Counter, Backsplash, breakfast area w/patio door leading to huge secluded backyard. Separate DR, LR. Large LR w/fire place, recess lights & moldings. Large MBR w/recess lights, walk-in-closet, attached full bath. 4 BR & 3 full Renovated Baths (3BR w/attached baths) on top floor. Main floor has FR, LR, DR, Kitchen, BR, Ren. Powder Room & huge entrance foyer. Basement has huge Rec. Room w/ceramic floor, recess lights, 6th BR, full ren. Bath, large Storage/utility/laundry room w/windows, rear exit door to huge back yard w/matured trees, fence. Large new concrete driveway from Darcy Road for ample parking on driveway. SHOWS WELL. AGENT IS THE OWNER. ****** NO PETS, SMOKING *** PLEASE DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS *****