All apartments in Westphalia
Find more places like 9350 DARCY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
9350 DARCY ROAD
Last updated January 27 2020 at 12:18 PM

9350 DARCY ROAD

9350 D'arcy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9350 D'arcy Road, Westphalia, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top-to-Bottom Renovated 3 Level 3700 SFT (including Basement) 6BR, 4.5 BA SFH on a secluded 0.5 Acre lot w/huge front & back yards right on Darcy Road near Rt 4. New Windows, Doors, HVAC system, Water Heater, Black SS appliances, F/L Washer & Dryer, Gleaming H/W floors in FR, LR & DR, New carpet, fresh neutral paint, ceramic floors in kitchen, breakfast area, entire basement. New Island Kitchen w/White cabinets, Granite Counter, Backsplash, breakfast area w/patio door leading to huge secluded backyard. Separate DR, LR. Large LR w/fire place, recess lights & moldings. Large MBR w/recess lights, walk-in-closet, attached full bath. 4 BR & 3 full Renovated Baths (3BR w/attached baths) on top floor. Main floor has FR, LR, DR, Kitchen, BR, Ren. Powder Room & huge entrance foyer. Basement has huge Rec. Room w/ceramic floor, recess lights, 6th BR, full ren. Bath, large Storage/utility/laundry room w/windows, rear exit door to huge back yard w/matured trees, fence. Large new concrete driveway from Darcy Road for ample parking on driveway. SHOWS WELL. AGENT IS THE OWNER. ****** NO PETS, SMOKING *** PLEASE DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9350 DARCY ROAD have any available units?
9350 DARCY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
What amenities does 9350 DARCY ROAD have?
Some of 9350 DARCY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9350 DARCY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9350 DARCY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 DARCY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9350 DARCY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 9350 DARCY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9350 DARCY ROAD offers parking.
Does 9350 DARCY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9350 DARCY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 DARCY ROAD have a pool?
No, 9350 DARCY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9350 DARCY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9350 DARCY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 DARCY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9350 DARCY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9350 DARCY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9350 DARCY ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westphalia 3 BedroomsWestphalia Apartments with Garage
Westphalia Apartments with ParkingWestphalia Apartments with Pool
Westphalia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Annapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDChesapeake Beach, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University