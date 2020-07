Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan clubhouse

Well Maintained modern townhouse located in Crispin Woods ready for immediate occupancy. Home features Eat in kitchen, Basement, Deck, Neutral Paint/Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Fireplace, Epoxy Painted Garage Floors, and MyQ Smart app. Just activate upon move in. Ring doorbell, Front and Rear security camera. Just give Guardian a call to activate. Home is within walking distance to Westphalia Community Center and nearby neighborhood parks. Short commute to D.C and 495/95.