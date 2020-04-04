Stunning 4-story end unit townhome in sought after Westphalia Town Center. This well appointed home comes equipped with a full size 2-car garage and a 4th level loft with a terrace offering amazing views! This property also offers a rear deck off the main level and rich hard wood floors on the first and second levels with 3 full baths. Schedule your tour TODAY as this will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 5612 GLOVER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 5612 GLOVER PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
