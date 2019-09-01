All apartments in Westphalia
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

5509 Thomas Sim Lee Ter

5509 Thomas Sim Lee Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Thomas Sim Lee Terrace, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This townhouse is located at 5509 Thomas Sim Lee Ter, Upper Marlboro, MD. 5509 Thomas Sim Lee Ter is in Upper Marlboro, MD and in ZIP code 20772. This property has 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,392 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 1,600 sqft and was built in 1996. Almost everything is new inside, brand New Kitchen with New Countertops, Cabinets, all Appliances, and new Ceramic Floors. Master New closets, bathrooms have new mirrors and tiles. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5096786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

