Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4022 WINDING WATERS TERRACE

4022 Winding Waters Ter · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Winding Waters Ter, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
media room
Breathtaking, well maintained end unit townhome located 2 minutes away from 495 and Suitland Pkwy. This gorgeous colonial is a MUST SEE. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, open floor plan with extra large island. Perfect for a growing family. Dual entry staircase, 9+ ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, wine fridge, walk-in pantry, recess lights, large master suite with sit-in shower and soaker tub in master bath, double walk in closets, laundry room located on bedroom level, including washer and dryer, two car garage with driveway that can park more vehicles, finished walkout basement that can be used as man cave, media room or office. Conveniently located minutes from school, shopping, restaurants, Metro and much more! NO PETS. Sorry... Please remove shoes or use supplied shoe covers and replace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

