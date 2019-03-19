4022 WINDING WATERS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage media room

Breathtaking, well maintained end unit townhome located 2 minutes away from 495 and Suitland Pkwy. This gorgeous colonial is a MUST SEE. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, open floor plan with extra large island. Perfect for a growing family. Dual entry staircase, 9+ ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, wine fridge, walk-in pantry, recess lights, large master suite with sit-in shower and soaker tub in master bath, double walk in closets, laundry room located on bedroom level, including washer and dryer, two car garage with driveway that can park more vehicles, finished walkout basement that can be used as man cave, media room or office. Conveniently located minutes from school, shopping, restaurants, Metro and much more! NO PETS. Sorry... Please remove shoes or use supplied shoe covers and replace.