Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
3307 Chester Grove Rd - C
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3307 Chester Grove Rd - C

3307 Chester Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Chester Grove Road, Westphalia, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Townhome- Upper Marlboro - Fantastic opportunity to rent this cozy 2 bedroom end unit townhome with a garage for about apartment rent! This home features upgrades throughout. Included are hardwood floors, an updated kitchen including tons of counter space and cabinetry, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The floor plan has been modified from the builder's plan to expand the kitchen and afford a larger laundry & storage area. The garage has room for a motorcycle or additional storage. This property is convenient to DC with easy access to Andrews and the beltway.

Call us now to set an appointment to view to beautiful town home and make it your next home!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have any available units?
3307 Chester Grove Rd - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
What amenities does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have?
Some of 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Chester Grove Rd - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C offers parking.
Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have a pool?
No, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have accessible units?
No, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3307 Chester Grove Rd - C has units with air conditioning.

