3307 Chester Grove Rd - C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Townhome- Upper Marlboro - Fantastic opportunity to rent this cozy 2 bedroom end unit townhome with a garage for about apartment rent! This home features upgrades throughout. Included are hardwood floors, an updated kitchen including tons of counter space and cabinetry, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The floor plan has been modified from the builder's plan to expand the kitchen and afford a larger laundry & storage area. The garage has room for a motorcycle or additional storage. This property is convenient to DC with easy access to Andrews and the beltway.



Call us now to set an appointment to view to beautiful town home and make it your next home!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5347416)