All apartments in Westphalia
Find more places like 11201 BROOKDALE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
11201 BROOKDALE LANE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

11201 BROOKDALE LANE

11201 Brookdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11201 Brookdale Lane, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
View this home located in quiet Upper Marlboro. You really have the opportunity to make it yours. The kitchen has been newly renovated. BRAND NEW Stainless steel kitchen appliances. There are wood floors and exposed beams throughout the first level. Nice recessed lighting on both levels. Enjoy the updated bathrooms on both levels. There is a den in the newly carpeted fully finished basement. Relax and catch the sun on the patio outside. This property does not accept Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have any available units?
11201 BROOKDALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
What amenities does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have?
Some of 11201 BROOKDALE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 BROOKDALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11201 BROOKDALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 BROOKDALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE offer parking?
No, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have a pool?
No, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 BROOKDALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 BROOKDALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAWalker Mill, MDDistrict Heights, MDForestville, MDLargo, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlboro Village, MD
Rosaryville, MDKettering, MDSuitland, MDCamp Springs, MDClinton, MDCapitol Heights, MDPeppermill Village, MDSummerfield, MDSeat Pleasant, MDLake Arbor, MDCoral Hills, MDMarlton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University