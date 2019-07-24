11201 BROOKDALE LANE

View this home located in quiet Upper Marlboro. You really have the opportunity to make it yours. The kitchen has been newly renovated. BRAND NEW Stainless steel kitchen appliances. There are wood floors and exposed beams throughout the first level. Nice recessed lighting on both levels. Enjoy the updated bathrooms on both levels. There is a den in the newly carpeted fully finished basement. Relax and catch the sun on the patio outside. This property does not accept Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
