All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 50 WEBSTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
50 WEBSTER STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

50 WEBSTER STREET

50 Webster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

50 Webster Street, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Starter Home, With 2 bedrooms And 2 Large Full Baths, Generous Living Space And Updated Through Out In 2004, Well Maintained, Ready To Move Right In! Warm Natural Gas Heat, Cool Central A/C, Additional Highlights Include A First Floor Laundry Room, Fully Updated Kitchen With Range, Dishwasher And Refrigerator, A Private Driveway So You Can Easily Unload Your Groceries With Easy Access To Mudroom & Kitchen, Basement Area Has Drain Tile And Sump Pump, Laundry Tub Sink, Plenty Of Storage, Outside You Can Relax and Enjoy The Rear Concrete Patio For Your Grilling And Outdoor Dining, Or Sip Coffee On The Private Covered Front Porch, There's A Previous Existing Garage Foundation In Rear Of Property, Call Stan Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
50 WEBSTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 50 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 50 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
50 WEBSTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 50 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 50 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 50 WEBSTER STREET offers parking.
Does 50 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 WEBSTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 50 WEBSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 50 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 50 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 50 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 WEBSTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 WEBSTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 WEBSTER STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct
Westminster, MD 21158

Similar Pages

Westminster Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MD
Savage, MDGlenmont, MDShiloh, PATimonium, MDEast York, PARed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDMiddletown, MDGambrills, MDManchester, PAFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

McDaniel CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore CountyBaltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore