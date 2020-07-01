50 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Starter Home, With 2 bedrooms And 2 Large Full Baths, Generous Living Space And Updated Through Out In 2004, Well Maintained, Ready To Move Right In! Warm Natural Gas Heat, Cool Central A/C, Additional Highlights Include A First Floor Laundry Room, Fully Updated Kitchen With Range, Dishwasher And Refrigerator, A Private Driveway So You Can Easily Unload Your Groceries With Easy Access To Mudroom & Kitchen, Basement Area Has Drain Tile And Sump Pump, Laundry Tub Sink, Plenty Of Storage, Outside You Can Relax and Enjoy The Rear Concrete Patio For Your Grilling And Outdoor Dining, Or Sip Coffee On The Private Covered Front Porch, There's A Previous Existing Garage Foundation In Rear Of Property, Call Stan Today!